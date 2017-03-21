NASCAR Cup: standings after Phoenix International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Newman’s surprise and overdue win in Sunday’s Camping World 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix International Raceway made him the fourth different winner in the first four races of the season, all but securing a position for the driver of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson took the championship points lead with his third-straight runner-up finish. Larson also is one of only a few drivers to earn championship, or regular-season, points in all race stages, so far, this season.

Here’s a look at the standings following Sunday’s Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway:

1. Martin Truex Jr. — 1 win (7 playoff points)

2. Brad Keselowski — 1 win (5 playoff points)

3. Kurt Busch — 1 win (5 playoff points)

4. Ryan Newman — 1 win (5 playoff points)

5. Kyle Larson — 184 points

6. Chase Elliott — 171 points (1 playoff point)

7. Joey Logano — 135 points (1 playoff point)

8. Ryan Blaney — 127 points

9. Kevin Harvick — 123 points (3 playoff points)

10. Jamie McMurray — 119 points

11. Kasey Kahne — 105 points

12 Trevor Bayne — 100 points

13. Kyle Busch — 97 points (1 playoff point)

13. Denny Hamlin — 97 points

13. Clint Bowyer — 97 points

16. Jimmie Johnson — 93 points

