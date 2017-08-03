NASCAR Cup: standings after Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch claimed his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of 2017 on July 30 with his victory in the Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. With that win he became the 14th different race winner through the first 21 races of the 36-race/26-race regular season. That tally counts Joey Logano, whose win from earlier this season was deemed “encumbered” by NASCAR, and therefore, does not count toward Logano making, or not making, the post-season playoffs. Busch also was the 10th different winner in the last 10 races.

Busch also garnered an additional playoff point by winning the first stage of the race at Pocono. Clint Bowyer claimed the win of the second stage, his first stage win of the season.

Three race winners, including two-time winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and recent Brickyard 400 winner, Kasey Kahne, are outside the top-16 of the points standings. With those drivers, also including Austin Dillon, all but locked into the playoffs with their race wins, drivers in the top-16 but near the bottom of the top-16 without wins are in danger of not making the playoffs. Logano is 13th in points, and with his win being classified as “encumbered,” he’s in danger of not making the playoffs.

Five races remain in the regular season.

Also worth noting — a 25-point penalty issued to Erik Jones for a rules infraction at Pocono dropped him from 16th to 19th in points.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway:

1. Martin Truex Jr. — 3 wins, 29 playoff points

2. Jimmie Johnson — 3 wins, 16 playoff points

3. Kyle Larson — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

4. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 2 wins, 10 playoff points

6. Kevin Harvick — 1 win, 8 playoff point

7. Kyle Busch — 1 win, 13 playoff points

8. Denny Hamlin — 1 win, 7 playoff points

9. Ryan Blaney — 1 win, 8 playoff points

10. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

11. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

12. Kasey Kahne — 1 win, 5 playoff points

13. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points

14. Chase Elliott — 616 points, 2 playoff points

15. Jamie McMurray — 615 points, 0 playoff points

16. Matt Kenseth — 594 points, 2 playoff points

__________

17. Clint Bowyer — 577 points, 1 playoff point

18. Joey Logano — 525 points (1 encumbered win), 1 playoff point

19. Daniel Suarez — 464 points, 0 playoff points

20. Erik Jones — 444 points, 0 playoff points

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer or like NASCAR Examiner on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)