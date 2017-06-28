NASCAR Cup: standings after Sonoma Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick joined the ranks of 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race winners Sunday with his victory Sunday in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. He also moved up to third in points, ahead of Kyle Busch. Harvick still, though, is a distant third behind Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. who have, seemingly, run away from the rest of the pack.

Although Larson and Harvick ran near the front through most of the race, they had trouble late, resulting in a 26th-place for Larson and an even more dismal 37th for Truex. They’re still head and shoulders above the crowd, but even more importantly, Truex and Larson each have two wins, garnering them two of the 16 playoff spots. Also, Truex was the winner of the first stage of Sunday’s race at Sonoma, his 11th stage win of the season. Truex is second to Larson in regular-season, or championship, points, but in playoff points, Truex is the top guy.

Meanwhile, three-time race winner Jimmie Johnson claimed victory in stage two, his first stage win of the season.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

1. Jimmie Johnson — 3 wins, 16 playoff points

2. Kyle Larson — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

3. Martin Truex Jr. — 2 wins, 21 playoff points

4. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 12 playoff points

5. Kevin Harvick — 1 win, 8 playoff points

6. Ryan Blaney — 1 win, 8 playoff points

7. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

8. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 1 win, 5 playoff points

10. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points

11. Kyle Busch — 542 points, 4 playoff points

12. Chase Elliott — 509 points, 2 playoff points

13. Jamie McMurray — 477 points, 0 playoff points

14. Denny Hamlin — 476 points, 2 playoff points

15. Joey Logano — 434 points, 1 playoff point (1 encumbered win)

16. Clint Bowyer — 427 points, 0 playoff points

__________

17. Matt Kenseth — 423 points, 1 playoff point

18. Erik Jones — 358 points, 0 playoff points

19. Trevor Bayne — 337 points, 0 playoff points

20. Daniel Suarez — 334 points, 0 playoff points

