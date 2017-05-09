NASCAR Cup: standings after Talladega Superspeedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joined the ranks of 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race winners Sunday with his victory in the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. With the win, he became the eighth different winner in the first 10 races of the season, as Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski stand as the only multi-race winners, so far, this year, each with two wins.

Stenhouse’s win came three days after Joey Logano was stripped of his benefits of his win a Richmond (Va.) International Raceway a week earlier. Logano “officially” kept the win, but that win can’t be relied on to get him into the playoffs, and there are no playoff points from it to benefit him throughout the playoffs, should he get into the post-season, otherwise.

Here’s a look at the chapionship standings, after 10 of the 36 points-paying races that make up the 2017 Cup Series season, along with the playoff points they’ve collected, so far:

1. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 12 playoff points

2. Jimmie Johnson — 2 wins, 10 playoff points

3. Kyle Larson — 1 win, 7 playoff points

4. Martin Truex Jr. — 1 win, 10 playoff points

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 1 win, 10 playoff points

6. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

7 Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

8 Joey Logano — 1 win (but not included in playoff qualification), 1 playoff point

9. Chase Elliott — 353 points, 2 playoff points

10. Jamie McMurray — 318 points, 0 playoff points

11. Kevin Harvick — 309 points, 3 playoff points

12. Clint Bowyer — 289 points, 0 playoff points

13. Kyle Busch — 277 points, 1 playoff point

14. Denny Hamlin — 267 points, 1 playoff points

15. Ryan Blaney — 240 points, 2 playoff points

16. Trevor Bayne — 223 points, 0 playoff points

__________

17. Aric Almirola — 222 points, 0 playoff points

18. Kasey Kahne — 214 points, 0 playoff points

19. Matt Kenseth — 205 points, 1 playoff points

20. Erik Jones — 200 points, 0 playoff points

