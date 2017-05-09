NASCAR Cup: standings after Talladega Superspeedway
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7, 2017 (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)
By AMANDA VINCENT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joined the ranks of 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race winners Sunday with his victory in the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. With the win, he became the eighth different winner in the first 10 races of the season, as Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski stand as the only multi-race winners, so far, this year, each with two wins.
Stenhouse’s win came three days after Joey Logano was stripped of his benefits of his win a Richmond (Va.) International Raceway a week earlier. Logano “officially” kept the win, but that win can’t be relied on to get him into the playoffs, and there are no playoff points from it to benefit him throughout the playoffs, should he get into the post-season, otherwise.
Here’s a look at the chapionship standings, after 10 of the 36 points-paying races that make up the 2017 Cup Series season, along with the playoff points they’ve collected, so far:
1. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 12 playoff points
2. Jimmie Johnson — 2 wins, 10 playoff points
3. Kyle Larson — 1 win, 7 playoff points
4. Martin Truex Jr. — 1 win, 10 playoff points
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 1 win, 10 playoff points
6. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points
7 Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points
8 Joey Logano — 1 win (but not included in playoff qualification), 1 playoff point
9. Chase Elliott — 353 points, 2 playoff points
10. Jamie McMurray — 318 points, 0 playoff points
11. Kevin Harvick — 309 points, 3 playoff points
12. Clint Bowyer — 289 points, 0 playoff points
13. Kyle Busch — 277 points, 1 playoff point
14. Denny Hamlin — 267 points, 1 playoff points
15. Ryan Blaney — 240 points, 2 playoff points
16. Trevor Bayne — 223 points, 0 playoff points
__________
17. Aric Almirola — 222 points, 0 playoff points
18. Kasey Kahne — 214 points, 0 playoff points
19. Matt Kenseth — 205 points, 1 playoff points
20. Erik Jones — 200 points, 0 playoff points