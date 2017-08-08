NASCAR Cup: standings after Watkins Glen International

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. claimed his series-leading fourth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International when he took the green flag in the I Love New York 355 at The Glen. And with that win, he increased his significant cushion in the points standings, both in championship points and playoff points.

Truex didn’t win either of the first two stages. Instead those honors went to Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez. But still, Truex added five playoff points to his tally, bringing it to 34 points, some 28 points more than the driver with the next-highest tally of playoff points — Jimmie Johnson.

Truex also enjoys a 116-point championship, or regular-season, points lead over new second-place driver, Kyle Busch. With top-10 finishes in the first two stages and a seventh-place finish, overall, Busch passed Kyle Larson in points. Larson was in the top-five at the end of the opening stage, but wound up at outside the top-20 at the checkered flag.

With four races remaining in the regular season, Truex looks poised for additional playoff points, those four races aside, by virtue of leading the points at the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano continues to find himself on the outside looking in after his encumbered win from earlier in the season.

Here’s a look at the standings after Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at Watkins Glen:

1. Martin Truex Jr. — 4 wins, 34 playoff points

2. Jimmie Johnson — 3 wins, 16 playoff points

3. Kyle Larson — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

4. Brad Keselowski — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — 2 wins, 10 playoff points

6. Kyle Busch — 1 win, 14 playoff points

7. Kevin Harvick — 1 win, 8 playoff points

8. Denny Hamlin — 1 win, 7 playoff points

9. Ryan Blaney — 1 win, 8 playoff points

10. Kurt Busch — 1 win, 5 playoff points

11. Ryan Newman — 1 win, 5 playoff points

12. Kasey Kahne — 1 win, 5 playoff points

13. Austin Dillon — 1 win, 5 playoff points

14. Chase Elliott — 648 points, 2 playoff points

15. Jamie McMurray — 643 points, 0 playoff points

16. Matt Kenseth — 637 points, 2 playoff points

__________

17. Clint Bowyer — 609 points, 1 playoff point

18. Joey Logano — 542 points, 1 playoff point (1 encumbered win)

19. Daniel Suarez — 508 points, 1 playoff point

