NASCAR Cup: Stanton Barrett back for first race since 2006

By AMANDA VINCENT

When NASCAR heads to a road course, it’s not unusual for a race team or two to opt for the services of a road-course ringer who isn’t a regular in the series. Rick Ware Racing has brought a blast from the past to the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval road course-oval hybrid for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 — Stanton Barrett.

Barrett, also a Hollywood stunt coordinator, last competed in NASCAR’s top series in 2006. He ran seven top-series races that year, the last coming at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Barrett never ran full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, and most of his time in NASCAR was spent in the second-tier series now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

While Barrett also didn’t run a complete season in the Xfinity Series, he did run 203 races over to course of 25 years, compared to 22 Cup Series races in seven years. He finished in the top-five once and in the top-10 seven times in those 203 races. His last NASCAR national-level race was an Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 2016. He ran five series races that year with a best finish of 19th at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Barrett qualified his No. 51 car 39th on Friday for Sunday’s race.

