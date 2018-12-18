NASCAR Cup: StarCom Racing buys charter, puts Casill in car full-time

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 15: Landon Cassill, driver of the #34 Love’s Travel Stops/CSX Play It Safe Ford, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

StarCom Racing announced Monday that Landon Cassill will drive its No. 00 Chevrolet full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, and the team will be guaranteed a starting spot in all 36 points-paying races as a result of a charter purchased from Richard Childress Racing. StarCom used the charter in 2018, but then, it was just leased from RCR.

“Could not be more pleased to have Landon back behind the wheel,” Starcom Racing team manager Derrike Cope (@DCopeRacing) tweeted. “His feedback, talent, and passion for the sport is unparalleled.”

Cassill drove for StarCom Racing in 29 races in 2018, mostly driving the No. 00, but sometimes driving a second No. 99 entry. He joined StarComm for 2018 after driving full-time for Front Row Motorsports in 2016 and 2017. In all, Cassill has 288-career starts in the Cup Series with a best finish fourth for car owner Joe Falk at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2014. To date, that is Cassill’s only career top-10 finish in the Cup Series career. His best finish with StarCom in 2018 18th in the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September.

Other StarCom Racing changes in preparation for 2019 include a move to a new 20,000 sq. ft. race shot in Salisbury, N.C., and an engine deal with Earnhardt Childress Racing Engines.

“I’m very excited to be back with StarCom Racing for 2019,” Cassill said. “We put in a lot of work at the end of 2018 to make improvements for this coming year, and I think that work will pay off across the board. The team is making big investments in cars and engines to step up our program, and it only motivates me to bring 110% as a driver.”

