NASCAR Cup: StarCom Racing fields second car at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

StarCom Racing, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team in its first full season of competition in the series, is expanding to a two-car team for Sunday’s AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover (Del.) International speedway, running a No. 99 Chevrolet for team manager Derrike Cope. Meanwhile, Landon Cassill will return as driver of the team’s regular entry, the No. 00, after Joey Gase drove the car in the April 29 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“I’m excited to be back in the car, especially at such a challenging place like Dover,” Cassill said. “It will be a race for survival, like always, and I’m anxious to see what kind of progress we can make on the car in practice.”

The Dover race will be Cope’s first Cup Series start of the season after driving a StarCom entry for two of his 15 series starts last season.

“Hard to believe we are this far into the season already,” Cope said in a press release from the race team. “I am pleased with the progress that our team has made. I have been consumed with the team manager duties up to this point but am excited to get back into the StarCom Fiber 99 Chevrolet, and especially at Dover, one of my favorite tracks.”

Cope claimed one of his two-career Cup Series wins at Dover in 1990, the same year he won the Daytona 500.

Cassill has driven the No. 00 in four of the five races this season since replacing Jeffrey Earnhardt after the fifth race of the season. He posted StarCom Racing’s best finish, to date, a 20th at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway last month.

