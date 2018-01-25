NASCAR Cup: StarCom Racing leases charter from Richard Childress Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

StarCom Racing has leased the charter from Richard Childress Racing that RCR previously used to field its No. 27 Chevrolet team. RCR has shuttered its No. 27 program for which Paul Menard drove the last several seasons. Menard has left Richard Childress Racing to drive the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018.

StarCom Racing will use the charter to field the No. 00 for driver Derrike Cope this season.

“What a wonderful opportunity it is for our organization to have secured a charter for 2018,” Cope said. “We have a strong and enthusiastic team that are now working with renewed vigor, and we can’t wait to start the season.”

The charter will guarantee the No. 00 starting positions in all points-paying Cup races for 2018. Charters may be leased for single-year periods, and a charter owner may lease his/her charter once in a five-year period.

StarCom Racing formed late in 2017 and fielded the No. 00 for Cope in two races at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City and Phoenix International Raceway.

Richard Childress Racing will field two cars in the Cup Series this season — the No. 3 for Austin Dillon and the No. 31 for Ryan Newman. Both of those teams have charters.

