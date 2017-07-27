NASCAR Cup: Stephen Leicht returns with BK Racing at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stephen Leicht announced via his Facebook page Thursday that he plans to run the Overton’s 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday. He’ll drive the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota.

“Proud and honored to say I’ll be driving the 83 for BK Racing this weekend at Pocono,” Leicht posted. “Looking forward to making laps and hopefully growing this opportunity!”

Ryan Sieg has been driving the No. 83 in recent weeks. Sing is a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will be racing in that series at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Saturday. Corey LaJoie drove the No. 83 earlier this season but has since moved over to BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota. LaJoie will be Leicht’s teammate at Pocono.

Leicht has competed in five NASCAR Xfinity Series races this year, his first NASCAR national-level races since 2012. He last competed in the Cup Series in 2012, running 15 races that season for Circle Sport. In all, he has 17-career Cup Series starts with a best finish of 24th at Richmond (Va) Raceway in 2011, driving for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

