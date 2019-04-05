NASCAR Cup: Sterling Marlin’s treatment for Parkinson’s continues

Photo from ISC Archives/Getty Images

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Sterling Marlin has undergone the third of four stages of Deep Brain Stimulation surgery for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

“On behalf of my father and family, I would like to thank each and every one you that have been supportive of my father throughout the years. It truly means the world to all of us,” Marlin’s daughter Sutherlin House said. “Parkinson’s is a roller coaster, physically and emotionally, for both the individual and family. After considerable thought, research and consultations with numerous doctors and specialists, my dad decided to undergo Deep Brain Stimulation surgery. We ask that you send prayers for a successful final surgery and recovery.”

Marlin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012. He began the Deep Brain Stimulation course of treatment in March at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Recovery is expected to take three months.

The treatment decreases Parkinson’s symptoms by delivering electrical pulses to brain cells. Deep Brain Stimulation is the most common treatment for the disease.

Since his retirement from NASCAR, Marlin has race late models at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville. He is expected to return to Pro Late Model racing after being cleared to do so by doctors, according to a press release from his family.

Marlin’s Cup Series career began with a single start at his home track of Nashville Speedway in 1976 and continued through 2009. His 748-career starts in the series resulted in 10 wins, including back-to-back Daytona 500 victories in 1994 and 1995. He looked to be en route to a Cup Series title in 2002 when an injury abbreviated his season after 29 races while he was the championship points leader. He returned the following year for four more full-time seasons before scaling back to a part-time schedule from 2007 through 2009.

