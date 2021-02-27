NASCAR Cup: Steve Letarte fills in at Spire Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three members of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team of driver Corey LaJoie won’t be in attendance at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race because of COVID-19 protocols. Among the three team members who’ll miss the race is crew chief Ryan Sparks.

Steve Letarte will substitute as crew chief for LaJoie. Letarte, a consultant for Spire Motorsports, is a former Cup Series crew chief for Hendrick Motorsports. He worked with drivers including Jeff Gordn and Dale Earnhardt Jr. between 2005 and 2014, winning 14 of 330 races. Since retiring from NASCAR as a crew chief, Letarte has been a broadcaster for NBC.

LaJoie is in his first season with Spire Motorsports. In his two races, so far, in 2021, he has a best finish of ninth in the season-opening Daytona 500. He is 15th in the points standings.

