NASCAR Cup: Stewart Friesen plans debut at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen plans to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on March 28. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

The race will be the first on dirt for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. Friesen has an extensive dirt racing background that includes over 330 dirt modified wins. He also has a NASCAR national-level win on dirt, claiming victory the last time the Truck Series raced on dirt at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, in 2019.

“Stewart Friesen is an outstanding race car driver, and his pedigree on dirt speaks for itself,” Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr said. “I’ve watched Stewart with great interest over the last several years. He’s won on dirt and on pavement in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, so we feel like he’s the right driver to put in the No. 77 for the Food City Dirt Race. He’s a very talented driver, puts in the work and checks all the boxes. We’re thrilled for him make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in our car and I’m confident he’ll do a good job.”

In all, Friesen has two wins in the Truck Series, the other also coming in 2019 at Phoenix Raceway. In 96-career series starts, he also has 27 top-fives and 50 top-10 finishes. In the first three races of the 2021 Truck Series season, Friesen has a best finish of fourth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He is sixth in the driver points standings.

Kevin Bellicourt will be crew chief for Friesen’s Cup Series debut. He is in his first year as a Cup Series crew chief after five years in the Truck Series. Bellicourt has worked with Jamie McMurray and Justin Haley on the No. 77 team, so far, in the first five races of the season, with Haley driving the car in four races.

“It’s a dream come true to compete in the Cup Series,” Friesen said. “It’s the pinnacle of motorsports in North America. As a race fan myself, it has always been something I’ve dreamed about doing. I’m really excited to work with Kevin Bellicourt as our crew chief. I’ve known him for a few years now since we worked together at GMS Racing. In addition to Kevin, the whole Spire Motorsports group has been very welcoming. There’s some stuff we can take from our dirt experience with the truck at Eldora and apply to the Cup car to, hopefully, be very competitive at Bristol. Thanks to Halmar International for coming on board as a partner for this whole deal, and thanks to (Spire Motorsports co-owners) T.J. Puchyr, Jeff Dickerson and the whole group at Spire Motorsports for the opportunity.”

