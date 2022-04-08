NASCAR Cup: Stewart Friesen tests Next Gen on Bristol dirt

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – MARCH 29: A general view of the dirt track during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR Cup Series will mark Easter 2022 with a return to dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on April 17, this time around with its new Next Gen car. In preparation for the second annual dirt race at Bristol, the first for the new car, a single-car test on the surface was conducted Wednesday.



NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen drove the car in the test to avoid giving one of the Cup Series regulars an advantage.

“They’re purpose-built pavement stock cars trying to put a show on dirt, so there’s a little bit of work to do,” Friesen said. “There’s definitely a lot of differences with that (new) car. So we’re going to try our best to get the car as forgiving as we can and do our best so the guys can go up there and put on a good show. But I think it’ll be good. The tire itself is a lot better than what we raced there last year, so that’s probably the biggest thing going into it right now. There’s a couple options as far as the gear splits being a lot closer than it is with just a four-speed. There might be some adjustability there where you could use a lower gear to get off the bottom or a hollow gear to rip the top if it gets going that way.”

Visibility in last year’s race was one of the issues in last year’s race, the first for NASCAR’s top series on dirt since the early 1970s. First, rain in the area contributed to an issue in mud. Then, dust became a problem. Last year’s race was held in the afternoon. The move to a night race this season is an effort to reduce the dust issue.



According to Friesen, a dirt racing veteran, the test included laps with the windshield removed from the car, also an effort to improve visibility. Cars that race on dirt regularly don’t have windshields.



Other modifications tested Wednesday included the removal of the rear diffuser and underbody changes. NASCAR has yet to announce a specific package for the race.



