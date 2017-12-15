NASCAR Cup: Stewart-Haas Racing announces crew chief lineup

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing is changing its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chief roster for 2018. Rodney Childress and Mike Bugarewicz will remain in their positions, though, as crew chiefs of the No. 4 Ford team of Kevin Harvick and the No. 14 of Clint Bowyer, respectively.

“The partnership between Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers is the best in the garage, and after a bunch of strong runs and second-place finishes, I think Clint Bowyer and Mike Bugarewicz are ready for a breakout year,” Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas said. “We’re in a really good place with each of our race teams.”

Billy Scott will move from the No. 10 team to the No. 41 of Kurt Busch, replacing Tony Gibson, who opted to step away from a traveling position. Gibson will remain at Stewart-Haas Racing. Scott has been with SHR since 2016 when he joined the team to be a crew chief on the No. 10 team for then-driver Danica Patrick.

John Klausmeier will be the crew chief on the No. 10 team for SHR’s newest driver, Aric Almirola. Klausmeier is being promoted from within, most recently working as a race engineer with Stewart-Haas. He served as crew chief for Busch on the No. 41 team as a fill-in for Gibson at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in 2016, guiding Busch to a win.

“We wanted to maximize our strengths and address the areas where we needed to improve, and we feel this lineup gives us our best chance to succeed every time we bring our Ford Fusions to the racetrack,” Stewart-Haas Racing Vice President of Competition Greg Zipadelli said. “This is a very technical sport, but it’s the people who make it go, and we’ve got some of the best people in the business.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline)