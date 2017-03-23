NASCAR Cup: Stewart-Haas Racing appeals penalty from Phoenix International Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday that it would appeal the penalties assessed to its No. 4 team of driver Kevin Harvick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, announced by NASCAR on Wednesday, following the March 19 Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Those penalties include a one-race suspension and $25,000 fine for crew chief Rodney Childers and the deduction of 10 driver and owner points for Harvick and SHR.

“Stewart-Haas Racing has officially requested an appeal hearing regarding the penalties levied against the No. 4 team and have also requested a deferral of the penalties until the appeal process is complete,” a statement released by the race team read.

As a result of the deferral, Childers will be allowed to serve as crew chief for the No. 4 team for Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Childers will remain as crew chief until the team’s appeal is heard.

The penalties NASCAR handed the No. 4 team after the Phoenix race was the result of a non-approved track bar slider assembly. The infraction was discovered after the car was taken to NASCAR’s Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C., after the race.

