NASCAR Cup: Stewart-Haas Racing drops appeal of Phoenix penalty

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kevin Harvick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has dropped its appeal issued by NASCAR after the March 19 Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.

Crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $25,000 and issued a one-race suspension and Harvick and the team were docked 10 points, because of an unapproved track-bar slider assembley on the car that was found during a thorough inspection of the car March 22 at the NASCAR Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C.

The appeal of the penalties deferred Childers’ suspension, keeping him atop the No. 4 pit box for the March 26 Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. With the appeal dropped, he’ll serve his suspension during Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)