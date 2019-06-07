NASCAR Cup: Stewart-Haas Racing loses team member

Photo from Stewart-Haas Racing fabricator Brian Murphy, via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Longtime Stewart-Haas Racing employee Shawn Soules passed away at the age of 47, on June 4, 2019, of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash near Statesville, N.C. He died at the scene of the accident.

“We are grieving the loss of one of our own. Shawn Soules was an exceptional member of Stewart-Haas Racing whose expertise, passion and genuine fun-loving personality will be greatly missed and remembered,” a statement from Stewart-Haas Racing President Brett Frood to NBC Sports read. “This is a tragic loss for the entire racing community, and we are committed to providing support to Shawn’s family and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Soules, of Kannapolis, N.C., was traveling south on NC State Highway 3 when his motorcycle collided with a BMW driven by Douglas Catropa of Mooresville, N.C. According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol report, Catropa was traveling north on Highway 3 and made a left turn onto Johnson Dairy Rd., turning into Soules’ path.

“We lost a good one last night. 10 years of working together you become family. Please keep everyone @StewartHaasRcng in your thoughts and prayers,” a tweet from Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4), crew chief on the N. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team of driver Kevin Harvick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, read.

Catropa was uninjured.

On Wednesday, SHR fabricator Brian Murphy (@Brian_Murphy_) tweeted a photo of what appears to be a decal that Stewart-Haas Racing entries will carry on their cars during NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn this weekend.

