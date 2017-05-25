NASCAR Cup: Stewart-Haas Racing, Nature’s Bakery reach agreement

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a report from ESPN , Stewart-Haas Racing and Nature’s Bakery have tentatively settled their lawsuits against each other over the sponsorship deal for Nature’s Bakery’s sponsorship of Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 entry of Danica Patrick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Nature’s Bakery signed a three-year contract with SHR in 2015 to be a primary sponsor on Patrick’s car, beginning in 2016. The deal put the snack food company on the hood of the No. 10 for 28 races last season and the company was supposed to be primary sponsor of the car for at least 25 races in 2017. But prior to the start of the 2017 season, Nature’s Bakery notified Stewart-Haas that it was ending the deal, claiming that Danica Patrick promoted a protein bar from another company on social media while not promoting Nature’s Bakery enough.

Stewart-Haas, then, filed a lawsuit against Nature’s Bakery, asking for $31 million for the final two years on the contract.

Nature’s Bakery countersued, claiming that SHR didn’t carry through on its promises and Patrick’s promotion of the aforementioned protein bar violated their deal.

Stewart-Haas Racing field a document in North Carolina Superior Court on May 24 stating that both parties have “executed settlement documents, which require certain deliverables within the next 21 business days.” A status report will be required by June 23 if both parties have not requested a dismissal by that date.

