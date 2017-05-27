NASCAR Cup: Stewart-Haas Racing, Nature’s Bakery settlement puts snack food company on hood for four races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing and Nature’s Bakery have come to an agreement that will see the snack food company as primary sponsor of either the No. 10 Ford of Danica Patrick or the No. 14 of Clint Bowyer in four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races over the course of the remainder of the 2017 season, according to a release from Stewart-Haas Racing. The races for which Nature’s Bakery will adorn the hood of one of the cars will be announced at a later date.

The agreement ends a bitter back-and-forth that resulted in SHR suing Nature’s Bakery and Nature’s Bakery filing a countersuit against Stewart-Haas in response.

“I am a longtime motorsports fan and, particularly a fan of NASCAR,” Nature’s Bakery founder Dave Marson said. “Our partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing began with direct, open conversations and that foundation allowed us to reach this agreement.”

Nature’s Bakery signed a three-year contract with SHR in 2015 to be a primary sponsor on Patrick’s car, beginning in 2016. The deal put the snack food company on the hood of the No. 10 for 28 races last season and the company was supposed to be primary sponsor of the car for at least 25 races in 2017. But prior to the start of the 2017 season, Nature’s Bakery notified Stewart-Haas that it was ending the deal, claiming that Danica Patrick promoted a protein bar from another company on social media while not promoting Nature’s Bakery enough.

Stewart-Haas, then, filed a lawsuit against Nature’s Bakery, asking for $31 million for the final two years on the contract.

Nature’s Bakery countersued, claiming that SHR didn’t carry through on its promises and Patrick’s promotion of the aforementioned protein bar violated their deal.

“It’s gratifying to see a difficult situation get resolved in a professional manner that suits all parties,” Stewart-Haas Racing President Brett Frood said. “Together, we worked diligently to find and equitable solution to our collective challenges.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)