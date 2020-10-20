NASCAR Cup: Stewart-Haas Racing promotes Chase Briscoe to drive No. 14

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 FIELDS Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing will move Chase Briscoe from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to drive the No. 14 SHR Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. Clint Bowyer, who has driven the No. 14 since 2017, is retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2020 season.

“Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart (SHR co-owner). To be able to drive for him is a dream come true,” Briscoe said. “Tony and Gene (Haas, SHR co-owner) have built something really special in Stewart-Haas Racing. Being a part of it in the Xfinity Series and now, the NASCAR Cup Series, has always been my goal. HighPoint and Ford created this opportunity, and my parents, my wife, and Briggs and Beth Cunningham, helped position me for this opportunity. Their support means everything, and it’s all the fuel I need to compete at the Cup level.”

Briscoe will complete the 2020 Xfinity Series season, his second full-time season in the series, as driver of the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Ford. He is a championship favorite on the strength of a series-leading nine wins in the 30 races, so far, this season. In 80-career Xfinity Series starts, dating back to a partial 2018 schedule, Briscoe has 11-career wins, 30 top-fives and 50 top-10 finishes.

“Wins are my benchmark, and Chase has done a lot of winning this year,” SHR co-owner Gene Haas said. “His stats alone merit his place in Cup, but Chase has also proven to be a strong ambassador for our partners who appreciate his grit and determination.”

