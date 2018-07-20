NASCAR Cup: Stewart-Haas Racing shuffles pit crew personnel

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing has played musical chairs with personnel from its four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pit crews ahead of the Foxwoods Resort and Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Ryan Mulder is the new tire changer on the No. 41 team of Kurt Busch, replacing Shayne Pipala, who is the new front tire changer on the No. 4 team of Keven Harvick, replacing Eric Maycroft. Maycroft moves to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team of Michael McDowell. Stewart-Haas Racing provides pit crews for Front Row.

Ira Jo Hussey is the new front tire changer on the No. 14 team of Clint Bowyer, replacing Daniel Coffey, who is the new front tire changer on the No. 10 team of Aric Almirola. Coffey replaces Mulder on Almirola’s team. Bowyer’s team also gets a new tire carrier in Matt Holzbaur, who moves over from McDowell’s team at FRM to replace Josh Sobecki.

“I’m excited to see how the changes change my program, not only mine, but the 41 and the 4,” Bowyer told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday. “We’ve all had some changes, some minor changes, nothing’s major. I don’t think we have a major problem. We just got to get it nipped in the bud here with seven races to go before the pay window opens in the playoffs.”

Bowyer had an issue with his crew’s performance during the July 14 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta and expressed his frustration with the crew via radio during the race.

“Can’t maintain the position one damn time on pit road. It’s about ridiculous. I’m tired of it,” Bowyer said via radio during the race. “I’ve had enough. Three spots every damn time I come down pit road.”

Bowyer has two wins, so far, this season through 19 races. He and Harvick combine to give SHR seven wins this year.

