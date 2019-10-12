NASCAR Cup: Stewart-Haas Racing sticks with Aric Almirola, Smithfield

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing has extended its relationships with driver Aric Almirola and sponsor Smithfield to keep Almirola behind the wheel of the No. 10 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season. The 2019 season is the second for both Almirola and Smithfield with SHR.

“I said when I first came to Stewart-Haas Racing that this is the opportunity every driver wants, and I’m obviously very proud to have it continue,” Almirola said. “Our relationship with Smithfield is strong. From the customers, to the retailers and all of the employees, we take a tremendous amount of pride in representing the Smithfield brand. They’re our biggest supporters and it’s what drives us every time we hit the racetrack.”

Almirola has had a driver-sponsor relationship with Smithfield since 2012, his first full season of Cup Series competition.

“The Smithfield brand has enjoyed great success with Aric Almirola and Stewart-Haas Racing,” Smithfield Foods Senior Marketing Director Michael Merritt said. “It’s a true partnership that performs on the race track with retailers and our consumers. Aric resonates well with them because he’s genuine and, overall, a great ambassador for the company. He has worked incredibly hard to get to where he is today, and we’ve been a part of that journey for nearly a decade, and the payoff from all that hard work has been amplified by Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Almirola left Richard Petty Motorsports for Stewart-Haas Racing ahead of 2018 season, taking Smithfield with him. He has made the playoffs in both his seasons, so far, with SHR. In 2018, he finished a career-best fifth in the driver standings. This year, though, he was one of four drivers eliminated after the first round. In 66 races with SHR, Almirola has one of his two-career wins, five top-fives and 27 top-10 finishes.

