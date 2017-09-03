NASCAR Cup: Subway drops Daniel Suarez

By AMANDA VINCENT

Subway has ended its sponsorship deal with Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 team of Daniel Suarez in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one race shy of its 2017 commitments with the race team, according to ESPN’s Bob Pockrass on Saturday.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Subway had to terminate its sponsorship of Daniel Suarez,” a statement from the sandwich chain read.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed the news but would not elaborate on Subway’s reason for backing away from the No. 19 team other that stating that Suarez didn’t violate any type of morals clause. When asked about the situation, Suarez said he didn’t know why Subway pulled out.

Subway was expected to be the primary sponsor on the No. 19 for four races in 2017. The company was on the car for races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calf.; Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Subway’s sponsorship deal with JGR went back three years, previously as sponsor of Carl Edwards, but Edwards stepped away from racing prior to the start of the 2017 season and was replaced in the No. 19 by Suarez. Edwards had a relationship with Subway that pre-dated his move to Joe Gibbs Racing.

