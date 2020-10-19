NASCAR Cup: successful return and recent Kansas result

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

It has all been about the return of different sports and how successful it would prove to be.

NASCAR was one of the first to return from the coronavirus break and this instantly proved to be a great decision. The first show in April since returning drew a little over 6.3 million viewers, which was a remarkable rise of around 38 per cent from the previous cup race back in March. This meant a very successful return for the sport, following a near two month forced break. Many other sports have since followed and have each seen great success, as sport returns to the forefront of fans world-wide, as the wait continues for spectators to also return to these live events.

Many events have since taken place, with the Kansas cup another over the weekend. The event saw Joey Logano win the race and fight off Kevin Harvick, which also meant that he clinched the championship berth. There are also now just two races left in the round of eight, with three remaining open slots available for racers. Going into the Hollywood Casino 400, Logano was outside the top four and also proving to be a non-factor in the first two stages. This completely changed, as he made the pass over Kevin Harvick moving into the final 50 laps. He then continued this momentum and could not be stopped, as he cleared away for the impressive and much needed victory.

The victory was yet another example of just how good Logano is, when it comes to blocking and keeping his lead. Despite the defeat, Harvick still remains in a very positive position to reach the championship and will be expected to do so. This is also something that has been supported in the betting markets, following this weekend’s race.

With Joey Logano now into the play-off, there is just three places remaining. These are currently being held by Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Others remaining in the mix are Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr and Kurt Busch.