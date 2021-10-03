NASCAR Cup: Talladega Superspeedway race delayed

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 02: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The start of the YellaWood 400, the second race of the round of 12 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway has been delayed until noon CT (local)/1 p.m. ET Monday. The race originally was scheduled for a 1 p.m. start Sunday, but rain continued into the afternoon Sunday, late enough to prohibit NASCAR from getting the track dry in time to run the race to its completion before sunset. Talladega Superspeedway does not have track lighting.



Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will start on the front row Monday. Hamlin is the only driver who has clinched advancement to the next round of the playoffs, the round of eight, courtesy of a win Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first race of the current round.



The rescheduling of the YellaWood 500 results in a change of live TV coverage. Monday’s race will be shown live on NBCSN (originally NBC).



