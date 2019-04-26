NASCAR Cup: Talladega Superspeedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series resumes its 2019 season with the running of the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday. This weekend’s race will be the 10th race of the 36-race 2019 season.

The Geico 500 also will be the second superspeedway race of the 2019 season, following the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, but it’ll be the first without a restrictor plate. The 2019 aerodynamic rules package calls for the replacement of the plate by a tapered spacer. The Daytona 500 was contested with the 2018 package, including a restrictor plate.

Joey Logano is the defending winner of the Geico 500, but Aric Almirola is the most recent Talladega winner, claiming his first win with Stewart-Haas Racing there last November. Those two wins are the latest in a string of seven-straight Talladega wins for Ford and eight in the last nine races there.

Forty drivers/cars are on the entry list for Sunday’s race, including NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Justin Haley, who’ll make his Cup Series debut from behind the wheel of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Qualifying is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. ET Saturday, after which the cars will be impounded until Sunday’s race, scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. green flag. Both qualifying and the race may be seen live on FOX.

Below, is the entry list for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).