NASCAR Cup: Talladega Superspeedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The second round of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs rolls into its second race with Sunday’s running of the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Sunday’s race is the fourth and final superspeedway race of the year, the second of 2019 at Talladega.

Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the 1000Bulbs.com 500, but Chase Elliott is the most recent Talladega winner, getting to the track’s victory lane in April. Elliott is among 12 drivers still in the hunt for the 2019 Cup Series title.

Qualifying is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday, following the Sugarlands Shine 250 race for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Qualifying will air live on the NBC Sports Network. The race is scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. green flag Sunday, with live television coverage on NBC.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).