NASCAR Cup: Talladega Superspeedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for Sunday’s Geico 500. It’s the 10th race of the 36-race season and the second on a restrictor-plate track.

Kyle Busch heads into Sunday’s race as the championship points leader and winner of the last three races. Also worth noting — Busch has finished in the top-three in the last seven races.

Ricky Stenhouse is the defending winner of the Geico 500, claiming his first-career Cup Series wins at Talladega a year ago, but Brad Keselowski is the most recent winner at Talladega Superspeedway, winning there last October.

Forty cars/drivers on the entry list, making the Geico 500 entry list the first to include enough cars/drivers for a full race field (40) since the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

Among drivers on the entry list is NASCAR Camping World Truck Series veteran Timothy Peters. Sunday’s race will be Peter’s Cup Series debut. He’ll be behind the wheel of RBR Enterprises’ No. 92 entry.

Below, is a look at the entry list for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: