NASCAR Cup: Tanner Berryhill to make debut at ISM Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Obaika Racing is putting Tanner Berryhill in its No. 97 Toyota for its second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. As a result, Berryhill will make his series debut Sunday in the Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

“I’m so excited to be racing for Obaika Racing again, and to be in the Cup Series is just incredible,” Berryhill said. “I’m so thankful to Victor Obaika for the chance to race his car and to Excel Therapy and VroomBrands for the support. I’m so excited to work along with the team this weekend.”

Berryhill has 40-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the last in 2014. He hasn’t raced in a NASCAR national-series event since running 29 Xfinity races in 2014. His best-career Xfinity Series finish was a 17th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington in 2014.

Obaika Racing’s No. 97 finished 39th in its debut at Texas Motor Speedway with Texas native David Starr as driver. The team attempted to make its debut at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last month but failed to qualify. The team also plans to run the Nov. 18 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and compete in the Cup Series in 2019.

Berryhill won’t have to qualify on time for Sunday’s race, as the entry list for ISM Raceway is comprised of 40 drivers/teams, the exact number of a full starting grid.

