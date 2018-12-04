NASCAR Cup: Tanner Berryhill, Obaika Racing go full-time in 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Obaika Racing and Tanner Berryhill plan to embark on full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition together in 2019, the race team announced Monday evening on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Tanner is a very intelligent and motivated young man, and I am very excited to what he can accomplish during his rookie season,” Obaika Racing owner owner Victor Obaika said. “The Obaika Racing team is working hard through the winter to put fast cars on track next year, and I have every confidence that Tanner is going to work hard to improve every race and get the most out of our equipment. 2019 is going to be a great year for this team.”

Obaika Racing fielded its No. 97 in the final three races of the 2018 Cup Series season at Texas Motor Speedway, ISM Raceway near Phoenix and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Berryhill drove the car in the final two races. He posted a best finish of 31st at ISM Raceway.

“I am very thankful for the opportunities that Victor Obaika, the whole race team, and our partners are giving me, and I’m looking forward to making the most of it,” Berryhill said. “It’s a dream come true to be racing full-time again, and I’m excited to see this program continue to grow. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, and I’ll see you in Daytona.”

Both driver and team have additional NASCAR national-level competition through the NASCAR Xfinifty Series. Obaika Racing made 78 Xfinity Series starts between 2015 and 2017 with several drivers. Berryhill has 40 races of Xfinity Series experience, driving a Berryhill family-owned entry between 2012 and 2014.

