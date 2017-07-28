NASCAR Cup: Target leaves Chip Ganassi Racing for soccer

By AMANDA VINCENT

Target will end its lengthy sponsorship relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series program, specifically its primary sponsorship of the No. 42 CGR Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, at season’s end.

“I have had an unbelievable relationship with Target for 28 years, and I have to thank them for their longtime support,” car owner Chip Ganassi said. “It has been so much more than a team-sponsor relationship. They have their fingerprints on so much of what Chip Ganassi Racing has become. I have had numerous mentors and developed great friendships over the years and Target and fully expect many of those to continue, but this news simply closes one chapter of our race team and also beings a new one. Kyle Larson is a once-in-a-generation talent. He and the No. 42 Chevrolet will still be on the track for a long time; the only difference is that they will have difference colors.”

Target also was a sponsor of Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar program, ending that sponsorship at the end of 2016. Target support of CGR began in 1989 and spilled over into NASCAR in 2001, with a one-race deal for then-CGR driver Sterling Marling. Target became a full-time primary sponsor for Ganassi in NASCAR the following year.

Target is changing the focus of its sports support to soccer.

“We are enormously proud of how Chip and the entire Ganassi Racing team have represented the Target brand throughout our partnership,” read a statement from Target. :Together, we’ve seen tremendous success in NASCAR over the past 16 seasons, both on and off the track.

“As we looked to evolve our sports marketing program, soccer provided Target with a unique opportunity to reach our guests in new places and at all levels of the sport. Through partnerships with Major League Soccer, Minnesota United FC, U.S. Youth Soccer and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target has been able to create meaningful connections with players, fans and families, no matter how they participate in the sport. We will continue to build on these and other soccer investments in 2018 and beyond.

“Over the past season, Target has worked closely with Chip Ganassi Racing on this transition. We have incredible respect for Chip and the talented team he has assembled and are confident they will continue to see great success for years to come.”

Target reduced the number of races for which it served as primary sponsor on Larson’s car this season. A newer team sponsor, Credit One Bank, has sponsored the car for five races, so far, in 2017.

