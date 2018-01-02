NASCAR Cup: Team Penske buys charter from Roush Fenway Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Team Penske has purchased a charter from Roush Fenway Racing, bringing the Penske charter total to three to provide one for the newly-formed No. 12 team of Ryan Blaney, according to a report from Dave Moody on SiriusXM Speedway on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Blaney will join No. 2 driver Brad Keselowski and No. 22 driver Joey Logano at Team Penske for 2018 competition in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The No. 2 and No. 22 teams already are chartered.

Roush Fenway Racing is expected to continue as a two-car operation, fielding the No. 6 for Trevor Bayne and No. 17 for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. RFR still holds two charters for those two teams. The charter RFR sold to Penske is the charter under which the now-defunct No. 16 raced through the 2016 season. It was leased to JTG-Daugherty Racing in 2017.

