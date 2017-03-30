NASCAR Cup: Team Penske decides to appeal Phoenix penalty

By AMANDA VINCENT

Team Penske has decided to appeal the penalties it received from NASCAR as a result of its No. 2 Ford, driven by Brad Keselowski, failing post-race inspection after the Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on March 19. Team crew chief Paul Wolfe was fined $65,000 and suspended for three races and Keselowski and the No. 2 team were docked 35 driver and team owner championship, or regular season, points, because the car’s rear-wheel steer failed in NASCAR’s laser inspection station.

“After having the opportunity to review the facts, Team Penske has decided to appeal the penalties following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix,” a statement released by Team Penske on Wednesday read. “We have requested an appeal hearing, and we plan to follow the process as outlined in the NASCAR rule book. The appeals administration has granted our request to defer the two races remaining on Paul Wolfe’s suspension until the results of our appeal are known.”

Wolfe sat out Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., prior to Team Penske’s decision to appeal the penalties. As a result of the appeal, the remainder of Wolfe’s suspension (two races) has been deferred until the appeal is heard. As a result, he’ll be atop the No. 2 pit box for Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Keselowski and the No. 2 team already have a win this season, winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 5.

