NASCAR Cup: Team Penske final appeal date set

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford team of driver Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to have its final appeal of Phoenix International Speedway penalties heard by National Motorsports Appeals Officer Bryan Moss on April 25.

Penalties NASCAR handed the team after the No. 2 failed the heights and measurements portion of post-race inspection at PIR last month included a three-race suspension and $65,000 fine for crew chief Paul Wolfe and the loss of 35 points for Keselowski and car owner Roger Penske.

Wolfe already has served the first race of the three race suspension, doing so at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., the weekend after the Phoenix race, as Team Penske delayed its petition for an appeal until after the race in Fontana. The initial appeal deferred the remainder of Wolfe’s suspension, so he was back atop the No. 2 pit box for races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

The team lost its first appeal to a three-member National Motorsports Appeals Panel last week. The series, then, had an off-weekend for Easter. The team’s final appeal will defer Wolfe’s remaining suspension another week, allowing him to fulfill his crew chief duties in Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway.

If Team Penske loses its final appeal, Wolfe will be suspended for races at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Follow auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer).