NASCAR Cup: Team Penske final appeal delayed

By AMANDA VINCENT

The final appeal of Team Penske’s No. 2 Ford team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series of penalties, including a three-race suspension of crew chief Paul Wolfe, assessed after the March race at Phoenix International Raceway has been delayed until May 9, due to an illness for Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss. Moss rescheduled the hearing that was originally scheduled for April 26. As a result of the rescheduling, Wolfe will likely be atop the No. 2 pit box for Sunday’s race at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway, as the team has the option to defer Wolfe’s suspension until the appeal is heard.

The No. 2 failed post-race inspection March 19 at Phoenix, and Wolfe served the first race of his suspension the following race weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. After the Fontana race, though, Penske opted to exercise its option to appeal the penalties, deferring the remainder of Wolfe’s suspension. Other penalties issued to the team as a result of the rules infraction include a $65,000 fine for Wolfe and the loss of 35 points for driver Brad Keselowski and car owner Roger Penske.

Penske already has appealed the penalties once with a hearing in front of a three-member appeals panel, but the penalties were upheld.

