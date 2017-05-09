NASCAR Cup: Team Penske loses final appeal

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Tuesday, the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team of Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series lost its final appeal of penalties assessed by NASCAR following the March race at Phoenix International Raceway. As a result, crew chief Paul Wolfe will serve the final race of a three-race suspension Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

“We are disappointed in the outcome of today’s final appeal hearing,” a statement from Team Penske read. “While we appreciate the process that NASCAR and the National Motorsports Appeals Panel has put in place to resolve issues like this, we felt like the penalties received following the March event at Phoenix were unjust. Brian Wilson will once again serve as Brad Keselowski’s crew chief this weekend at Kansas Speedway. We’re happy to finally have this behind us as the No. 2 team focuses its efforts on another Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

After finishing fifth at PIR, the No. 2 car failed post-race inspection because of the rear-end of the car being out of skew. Resulting penalties included a three-race suspension and $65,000 fine for Wolfe and 35-point penalties for Keselowski and car owner Roger Penske. Wolfe served the first race of his suspension the following weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., before Team Penske filed its appeal and requested a deferral of the suspension.

Penske’s bone of contention was that NASCAR didn’t allow the No. 2 car time to settle and make another pass through inspection, something the sanctioning body has allowed teams to do, at times, in previous seasons.

Penske lost its first appeal in front of a three-member Appeals Panel, but filed a final appeal to be heard by Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss. That appeal was originally scheduled for April 26 but was rescheduled to Tuesday by Moss because of illness. Moss was unavailable Tuesday, so Automobile Competition Committee Chairman Roger Werner heard Team Penske’s final appeal.

Despite the approved deferral of the penalty, Wolfe sat out the May 7 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superpseedway, leaving only one race of his suspension.

Both Penske teams will be without their regular crew chiefs at Kansas, as Todd Gordon, crew chief of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Joey Logano, serves the second race of his two-race suspension for a different rear-end issue on the No. 22 car after the April 30 race at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway. Logano won the race and Richmond, but his win was declared “encumbered” by NASCAR. Team Penske is not appealing the penalties issued to the No. 22 team.

