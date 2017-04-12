NASCAR Cup: Team Penske penalty upheld

By AMANDA VINCENT

The penalties NASCAR handed the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team of Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series that included a three-race suspension and $65,000 fine for crew chief Paul Wolfe and the deductions of 35 driver and car owner points for Keselowski and the race team March 22 after the Phoenix International Raceway event have been upheld by the three-member National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

The penalties came as a result of the No. 2 failing post-race inspection at PIR. The car did not meet general measurements rules in the laser inspection station.

Wolfe served one race of his three-race suspension the following race weekend at Auto Cub Speedway in Fontana, leaving a two-race suspension, prior to Team Penske exercising its right to appeal.

The race team has the option to file one more appeal, further deferring Wolfe’s suspension, and it announced Wednesday that it will exercise that option.

“While we are disappointed in today’s results, we plan to immediately request a final appeal hearing as outlined in the NASCAR rulebook,” a statement from Team Penske read. “While the appeals process runs its course, we will continue to move forward and our focus will remain on getting prepared for the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

The remainder of Wolfe’s suspension will continue to be deferred until the final appeal is heard. The next two races on the Cup Series schedule are an April 23 race at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway and April 30 at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway.

Keselowski already has two wins this season, making him the only multi-race winner so far, so he is all but assured a spot in the postseason playoffs.

