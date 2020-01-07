NASCAR Cup: Team Penske shuffles crew chiefs

KANSAS CITY, KS – OCTOBER 15: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, and crew chief Paul Wolfe talk in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 15, 2016 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs at Team Penske are playing musical chairs ahead of the 2020 season, according to an announcement from Team Penske on Monday.

“As we do after the completion of each season, we evaluated what we can do to better achieve our goals, and we felt it was time to make these changes to better position us to reach our potential,” team owner Roger Penske said. “We are fortunate that we have three very strong leaders in Paul (Wolfe), Todd (Gordon) and Jeremy (Bullins), who work with experienced and talented crews. Pairing each of these winning teams with different drivers and cars should provide new energy and a fresh approach for the 2020 season.”

Paul Wolfe is moving from the No. 2 team of driver Brad Keselowski to the No. 22 team of Joey Logano, replacing Todd Gordon. Gordon is moving from the No. 22 team to the No. 12 team of Ryan Blaney, replacing Jeremy Bullins, while Bullins moves from he No. 12 to the No. 22. Each crew chief will take his respective pit crew with him, but spotters will remain with their drivers.

Keselowski is the only driver with which Wolfe has worked, to this point, in his career as a Cup Series crew chief, and Bullins has worked only with Blaney, so far, in the series. Gordon has been Logano’s crew chief since Logano since joined team Penske in 2013, working only with A.J. Allmendinger and Sam Hornish Jr., previously, both in 2012.

All three driver/crew chief pairings made the 2019 playoffs, with Blaney and Logano surviving to the round of eighth. Keselowski was eliminated at the end of the round of 12. Gordon and Logano won the Cup Series championship in 2018. Keselowski and Wolfe won the series title in 2012.

All three Penske drivers also won races last year, with Keselowski leading the way with three victories.

