NASCAR Cup: Team Penske shuffles pit crews

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, drives next to Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Team Penske has shuffled pit crew members among its three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams — the No. 2 of driver Brad Keselowski, the No. 12 of Ryan Blaney and the No. 22 of Joey Logano — ahead of Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Most of the pit crews on Blaney’s team and Keselowski’s team were swapped, but jack man Graham Stoddard and tire carrier Wade Moore from Blaney’s team were moved to Logano’s team. After the changes, Logano’s pit crew looks much as it did when he won the Cup Series championship last year.

“We had a rookie jackman this year who has made a lot of good gains over this season, but I feel the opportunity to put, basically, the same team together that won the championship last year for the next few races, I think, was a smart play. We definitely needed some speed from the pit crew side of things, and putting the band back together from where it was last year when we won the championship makes sense, so I was on board with that.”

Logano and Blaney are among the eight drivers still in the playoffs. All three Penske drivers made the playoffs, but Keselowski was eliminated last weekend at Kansas Speedway. Logano is fourth and Blaney eighth in the standings ahead of the Martinsville race, the first race in the three-race third round, or round of eight.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).