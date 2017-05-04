NASCAR Cup: Team Penske won’t appeal Richmond International Raceway penalties

By AMANDA VINCENT

Team Penske announced Thursday that it would not appeal the penalties NASCAR assessed to the No. 22 Ford team of Joey Logano in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as a result of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 race-winning car from Richmond (Va.) International Raceway failing post-race inspection at NASCAR’s Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C. Penalties included a two-race suspension for crew chief Todd Gordon. Race engineer Miles Stanley will be Logano’s crew chief for the May 7 Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He will be assisted by Greg Erwin.

Penalties also included a $50,000 fine for Gordon and the loss of 25 points for Logano and car owner Roger Penske. Logano’s win was deemed an “encumbered” finish by NASCAR, so Logano can’t rely on the Richmond win to get him into the playoffs. If Logano makes the playoffs, otherwise, he will not have the benefits of the Richmond win, such as bonus points.

The penalty report from NASCAR on Thursday said of the No. 22 team’s violation, “Section 20.14.2 Rear Suspension l-4 f Truck Trailing Arm Spacers/Pinion Angle Shims. Spacers/pinion angle shims must conform to the following drawing: A-008-01016d-16 REV. A. Notes: 6 The Truck trailing arm spacer/pinion angle shim mating surfaces must be planar and must be in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times. Race finish is encumbered per Section 12/10 Encumbered Race Finishes.”

Team Penske released the following statement:

“We understand and accept the penalty that was communicated to us today by NASCAR following last weekend’s victory by the No. 22 car at Richmond. We are disappointed by the notice; however, we do not plan to appeal the penalty. The No. 22 team remains focused on competing for wins as we work towards the NASCAR playoffs and a championship. Race engineer Mike Stanley will serve as Joey Logano’s crew chief this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, while Greg Erwin will help call race stragety on Sunday.”

Neither of Penske’s Cup Series teams, also including the No. 2 Ford team of Brad Keselowski, will have its regular crew chief at Talladega. The No. 2 team opted to withdraw its deferral of the remainder of crew chief Paul Wolfe’s suspension, as that team continues the appeals process of penalties the No. 2 team received after the March race at Phoenix International Raceway. Brian Wilson will be Keselowski’s crew chief at Talladega.

