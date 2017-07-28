NASCAR Cup: Team Penske, Wood Brothers Racing announce crew chief changes

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Ryan Blaney makes the move from the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford team to drive the No. 12 Team Penske Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, crew chief Jeremy Bullins will go with him. Greg Erwin will replace Bullins at Wood Brothers Racing next year as crew chief for Paul Menard.

“To work with Jeremy, pretty much ever since I got here, to work with him on the Xfinity cars over the Cup cars and get to know him personally has been really beneficial,” Blaney said. “I think it says a lot when you can have a crew chief that you are personal friends with, because you have that relationship and can communicate so easily. I think if you build that relationship, it makes you faster and better at the race track where you can figure things out. You get to know how they think. It’s been amazing to have him every since my career got started, and hopefully, I can carry on with that for a long time.”

Bullins and Blaney’s recent history together include Blaney’s first-career Cup Series win at Poocno Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in June.

In 2017, Erwin has been the crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will finish the year in that role. Brian Wilson will assume that position next season.

“He’s (Erwin) already in the Penske fold, and that worked really well with Jeremy already having experience over here and knowing all the protocol and the way they conduct meetings and things they do behind the scenes,” Eddie Wood said. “Greg has already been a part of that. Len and I spent some time around Greg when he was over at Roush Fenway and got to know him, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Menard also got to know Erwin several years ago when the two worked together when Menard filled in as a substitute driver for Robby Gordon.

“I’ve known Greg since his Robby Gordon days,” Menard said. “I drove Robby’s car and qualified it a couple times when Robby was down in Baja, so I’ve worked with Greg in the past and spent some time with him here recently. He’s a great guy and knows the systems over here.”

Wood Brothers Racing has a technical alliance with Team Penske.

Erwin has 250 races of experience as a Cup Series crew chief, including five wins, the most recent of those coming with Greg Biffle in 2010. All five of Erwin’s wins came with Biffle as driver. His most recent of his 10 Xfinity Series wins came earlier this season at Pocono with Brad Keselowski behind the wheel.

