NASCAR Cup: teams qualify, race same day at Martinsville Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, like Pocono Raceway before it, has announced that the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will qualify and race on the same day during one of the track’s two 2017 NASCAR race weekends. When the series makes its second trip of the year to NASCAR’s oldest track in October, the Cup Series will both qualify and race on Oct. 29.

“I think the weekend schedule is really going to add value to a Martinsville Speedway ticket,” track President Clay Campbell said. “The fans are the ones who are the real winners, here. A Sunday ticket gets fans all of the same excitement they’ve always had, but now, they get to watch qualifying as well.”

Cup teams will practice on the day before qualifying and racing.

The Cup Series also races at Martinsville on April 2. That weekend will run under a more traditional schedule, with qualifying scheduled for the previous Friday. The first NASCAR weekend at Martinsville will be a doubleheader weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series racing at the track on April 1.

The Truck Series also races at Martinsville Speedway in October, making that race weekend a doubleheader weekend, too.

