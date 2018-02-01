NASCAR Cup: teams test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sixteen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams/drivers are participating in a two-day organizational test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that began Wednesday and concludes Thursday. LVMS was awarded a second race date for the 2018 season; the Cup Series will kick off its three-race West Coast Swing there on March 4 and also begin its 10-race playoffs there on Sept. 16.

“I guess maybe with an added race and it being in the playoffs, this test becomes a little more important,” Kyle Larson said. “Every test is important, because you want to come back and have good speed, but you know when you are coming back here for a playoff race, it’s just that much more important. I don’t know if we put anymore focus on the test or what, but hopefully, we learn a lot to where we are fast both races.”

Chevrolet’s new Camaro ZL1 was fastest throughout the first day of the test with Larson turning in the fastest lap of 188.403 mph, posted in the afternoon session. Series rookie William Byron was tops in the morning session on Wednesday with a 188.298 mph lap. Chevrolet teams/drivers posted the three fastest laps, overall, on the test’s opening day, with Ford driver Kurt Busch being the fastest from outside the Chevy camp with the fourth-fastest lap of 187.846 mph.

“It’s nice to get back in a stock car,” Larson said. “I’ve still done a fair bit of racing this off season, but it’s been a couple of months since I’ve been in a Cup car. It was nice to get some laps here and feel like we’ve got some pretty good speed and good balance with our new Camaro ZL1. Pretty good test so far.”

Teams participating in the test include Larson and his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team, Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team, Ryan Newman with the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team, Busch with the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team, Erik Jones and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team, Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford team, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team, Kasey Kahne with the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet team, Darrell Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet team, Paul Menard and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford team, Chris Buescher and the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team, Ty Dillon and the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet team and Cole Custer with the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford team.

Drew Herring, Justin Allgaier and David Ragan are driving test cars for the three manufacturers, with Herring driving for Toyota, Allgaier for Chevrolet and Ragan for Ford.

Each full-time Cup Series organization was allowed to send one of its teams to the test.

The first official points-paying race of the season will be the Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 18 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

