NASCAR Cup: teams test Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 09: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 09, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR plans to host a two-day organizational test for Cup Series teams at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for an Oct. 30 race there. The Martinsville race will be the penultimate race of the season, making it the cutoff race ahead of the four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.

All Cup organizations are invited to participate in the test. One and two-car teams will be allowed one car for the tests, and three and four-car teams will be allowed two cars at the test but with limited information gathering on the second car.

According to a preliminary participant list, Front Row Motorsports, Rick Ware Racing, and Live Fast Motorsports will not participate.

Teams will be allowed to put multiple drivers in their cars across the two days of testing. Below, is a preliminary list of participants:

Hendrick Motorsports

Tuesday — Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson

Wednesday — William Byron, Chase Elliott

Joe Gibbs Racing

Tuesday, Wednesday — Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin

JTG-Daugherty Racing

Tuesday — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Wednesday — not participating

Kaulig Racing

Tuesday — A.J. Allmendinger

Wednesday — Justin Haley

Team Penske

Tuesday — Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric

Wednesday — Blaney, Joey Logano

Petty GMS Motorsports

Tuesday — Ty Dillon, Erik Jones

Wednesday — Noah Gragson, Jones

Richard Childress Racing

Tuesday, Wednesday — Tyler Reddick

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

Tuesday, Wednesday — Brad Keselowski

Spire Moyorsports

Tuesday, Wednesday — Corey LaJoie

23XI Racing

Tuesday, Wednesday — Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Ty Gibbs possible

Stewart-Haas Racing

Tuesday, Wednesday — Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe

Trackhouse Racing

Tuesday — Daniel Suarez

Wednesday — Ross Chastain

Wood Brothers Racing

Tuesday, Wednesday — Harrison Burton

The Cup Series already has raced at Martinsville this season with its Next Gen car. The only change expected from that race is a different left-side tire. William Byron claimed his second win of the season in the first Martinsville race of 2022, the eighth race of the season.

