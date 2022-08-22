NASCAR Cup: teams test Martinsville

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR plans to host a two-day organizational test for Cup Series teams at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for an Oct. 30 race there. The Martinsville race will be the penultimate race of the season, making it the cutoff race ahead of the four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.
All Cup organizations are invited to participate in the test. One and two-car teams will be allowed one car for the tests, and three and four-car teams will be allowed two cars at the test but with limited information gathering on the second car.
According to a preliminary participant list, Front Row Motorsports, Rick Ware Racing, and Live Fast Motorsports will not participate.
Teams will be allowed to put multiple drivers in their cars across the two days of testing. Below, is a preliminary list of participants:
Hendrick Motorsports
Tuesday — Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson
Wednesday — William Byron, Chase Elliott
Joe Gibbs Racing
Tuesday, Wednesday — Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin
JTG-Daugherty Racing
Tuesday — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Wednesday — not participating
Kaulig Racing
Tuesday — A.J. Allmendinger
Wednesday — Justin Haley
Team Penske
Tuesday — Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric
Wednesday — Blaney, Joey Logano
Petty GMS Motorsports
Tuesday — Ty Dillon, Erik Jones
Wednesday — Noah Gragson, Jones
Richard Childress Racing
Tuesday, Wednesday — Tyler Reddick
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
Tuesday, Wednesday — Brad Keselowski
Spire Moyorsports
Tuesday, Wednesday — Corey LaJoie
23XI Racing
Tuesday, Wednesday — Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Ty Gibbs possible
Stewart-Haas Racing
Tuesday, Wednesday — Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe
Trackhouse Racing
Tuesday — Daniel Suarez
Wednesday — Ross Chastain
Wood Brothers Racing
Tuesday, Wednesday — Harrison Burton
The Cup Series already has raced at Martinsville this season with its Next Gen car. The only change expected from that race is a different left-side tire. William Byron claimed his second win of the season in the first Martinsville race of 2022, the eighth race of the season.
