NASCAR Cup: teams test new package at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 16: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, takes the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series SouthPoint 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will play host to the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series organizational test of 2019 on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Drivers/teams expected to participate include Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski, Hendrick Motorsport’s Jimmie Johnson, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kurt Busch, Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Clint Bowyer, StarCom Racing’s Landon Cassill, Leavine Family Racing’s Matt DiBenedetto, JTG-Daugherty Racing’s Ryan Preece and Wood Brothers Racing’s Paul Menard.

Each Cup Series team expected to field at least one full-time entry in 2019 were invited to send one of its entries/drivers to the test.

Ross Chastain, David Ragan and Drew Herring also will participate in the two-day test as drivers of “wheel force” cars for each manufacturer — Chastain for Chevrolet, Ragan for Ford and Herring for Toyota. Ragan is one of three full-time drivers for Front Row Motorsports, which is not among the teams officially sending a team/driver to the test. Also, Chastain is slated to drive for Premium Motorsports this season.

Teams will test the 2019 aerodynamic package that includes a tapered spacer and larger spoilers and splitters.

