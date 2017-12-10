NASCAR Cup: Terry Labonte among 2018 NMPA Hall of Fame inductees

By AMANDA VINCENT

The National Motorsports Press Association (NMPS) plans to induct Donnie Allison, Terry Labonte, Jake Elder and Buddy Parrott into its Hall of Fame in Darlington, S.C., on January 21, 2018, during a ceremony in Charlotte, N.C.

Richard Howard also was nominated for the Hall but failed to receive enough votes for induction. Labonte was the leading vote getter, receiving votes from 90 percent of the NMPA voting membership, followed by Parrott with votes from 72 percent of the voters.mm

Labonte and Allison are former NASCAR premier series drivers.

Labonte was a two time Winston (now-Monster Energy NASCAR) Cup Series champion, claiming titles in 1984 and 1996. He has 22 wins in NASCAR’s top series, bookended by wins of the storied Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Allison, meanwhile, was a 10-time winner in 242 races at the top level of NASCAR. He was Rookie of the year in 1967. Allison also made a couple of starts in the Indianapolis 500, finishing fourth in the 1970 race and garnering event Rookie of the Race honors.

Elder and Parrott both made their marks in NASCAR from the crew chief position.

Elder is credited with 43 wins. He was crew chief for drivers including David Pearson, Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt. He was Pearson’s crew chief for a championship in the 16-win season of 1968 and was crew chief for Earnhardt for part of his first championship season of 1980. Elder also led Waltrip to his first and last NASCAR premier series wins in 1975 and 1992.

Parrott won 47 races as a NASCAR premier series crew chief, including 22 with Waltrip during a four-year span between 1977 and 1980, 18 with Rusty Wallace in a two-year span between 1993 and 1994, and Richard Petty’s 200th win in the July race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 1984.

