NASCAR Cup: Texas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rolls into its seventh official race weekend of 2019 for Sunday’s running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Forty cars/drivers are on the entry list for Sunday’s race, but that includes the withdrawn No. 97 Obaika Racing entry, leaving 39 entrants for the 40 available spots on the starting grid.

Qualifying to set the starting grid for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT Friday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. The race is slated for an approximate 2 p.m. start Sunday and will air live on FOX.

Kyle Busch heads into the Texas race as the defending winner and the victor of two of the first six races of the season. Kevin Harvick is the most recent winner at TMS, though. His win there last November was his eighth win of 2018.

Jimmie Johnson is the all-time winningest Cup Series driver at TMS with seven wins.

Below, is the entry list for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway:

