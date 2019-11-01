NASCAR Cup: Texas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for Sunday’s running of the AAA Texas 500, the 34th race of the 36-race season and the second race of the round of eight of the 2019 playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. cemented his place in the four-driver championship battle in the Homestead-Miami Speedway season-finale, leaving seven drivers to battle for the remaining three slots in the next two races. Playoff drivers have accounted for the lat four wins at TMS, including two by Kevin Harvick. Harvick is the defending winner of the last two AAA Texas 500s. Denny Hamlin won at TMS earlier this season.

Non-playoff driver Jimmie Johnson is a seven-time Texas winner.

Qualifying for the AAA Texas 500 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET Saturday and will be shown live on CNBC. The race green flag is expected to wave at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, airing live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway:

