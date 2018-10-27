NASCAR Cup: Texas Motor Speedway inducts Carl Edwards into Hall of Fame

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards will be inducted into the Texas Motor Speedway Hall of Fame during a ceremony in the Grand Ballroom in the track’s Speedway Club on Nov. 3, the day before the AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at TMS. NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs and drivers Kevin Harvick and Chrisotpher Bell also will be honored.

Edwards is a six-time winner at Texas, with four of those wins coming in the Cup Series. His last-career Cup Series win came at TMS in November 2016. He retired from racing the following January. Edwards’ other two NASCAR wins at Texas Motor Speedway came in the Xfinity Series.

Edwards’ final win at TMS came as driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Gibbs will be honored with the Bruston Smith Legend Award. He has seven Cup Series wins at Texas with four different drivers. He also is an 11-time winning car owner at the track in the Xfinity Series, including five-straight wins by Kyle Busch between 2008 and 2010.

JGR Xfinity Series driver Bell will be recognized as the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award as a result of his concern for fellow-competitors in a hard last-lap crash in a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at TMS last season. Bell won the race, but in victory lane, he expressed concern for Timothy Peters, the driver who took the hardest hit in the crash. All drivers involved were uninjured.

“First off, I want to make sure everyone is okay. It’s kind of a sorrow victory,” Bell said in victory lane after the win.

Harvick will be honored as the 2017 Racer of the Year. He is the defending winner of the AAA Texas 500. Last year’s race was his first Cup Series win at TMS, but he is a winner as a driver at Texas in all three of NASCAR’s national series. He also has wins as a team owner at TMS in both the Xfinity and Truck series.

Saturday’s event is a fundraiser for the Texas chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

